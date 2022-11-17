KBL: Ulsan wins in RJ's return; Belangel, Daegu fall anew

RJ Abarrientos made a successful return to Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus but fellow Filipino import SJ Belangel was not as fortunate in Daegu KOGAS Pegasus' latest game in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

Abarrientos returned from a three-game absence due to a sprained ankle on Wednesday, helping Ulsan pull off a 92-85 triumph against Anyang KGC at the Anyang Gymnasium.

The former standout of Far Eastern University had three points, two assists and one rebound in 13 minutes, making just one of four attempts from long distance.

Despite his limited numbers, Ulsan still ended a two-game losing streak and improved to 6-4 in the 2022-23 season of the KBL.

Gauge Prim led the way for Ulsan with 25 points and 15 rebounds. Anyang did not field its Filipino import, Rhenz Abando, in the game as they dropped to 8-3.

On Thursday, Belangel and Daegu absorbed a 90-66 defeat against the Goyang Carrot Jumpers at the Daegu Gymnasium.

Belangel was solid in a starting role, with 10 points, five rebounds, and three assists. However, his efforts weren't enough as KOGAS lost its fourth straight game. They now have a 2-8 win-loss record.

Murphy Holloway had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Daegu in the defeat.

