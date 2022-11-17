Kai Sotto scores 8 in Adelaide's win over Melbourne

Kai Sotto was solid in a reserve role as the Adelaide 36ers secured a 91-86 victory over Melbourne United in the 2022-23 season of the National Basketball League, Thursday evening at the John Cain Arena.

The Filipino center, fresh off his latest stint with Gilas Pilipinas, had eight points and four rebounds in a 17-minute stint for the 36ers. He also had an assist and a steal to help their cause.

Adelaide was playing for the first time in 12 days, with Sotto among their players who had been called up by their national teams. Sotto helped Gilas Pilipinas beat Jordan and Saudi Arabia in the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Adelaide led by as much as 15 points and were up by 10 entering the final quarter, 74-64, but needed to fend off Melbourne down the stretch.

Melbourne were within two, 88-86, with under a minute to go but a crucial miss by Xavier Rathan-Mayes allowed Robert Franks to ice the game at the line with 15 seconds left, 90-86.

Franks wound up with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the 36ers, while Antonius Cleveland had 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Adelaide improved to 4-4 in the season.

Rayjon Tucker had 23 points in a losing effort for Melbourne.

