Team Lakay's Kevin Belingon feels confident that he will able to break out from his slump when he faces a tough opponent this weekend.

The former ONE bantamweight champion will take on a formidable challenge in “The Fighting God” Kim Jae Woong in ONE Fight Night 4: Abbasov vs. Lee at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Belingon wanted to break free from successive losses in the past three years and a victory over Kim will definitely be a breakthrough.

“I think looking back at my losses, my confidence was an issue. I feel like I’m more confident and decisive entering this fight, that’s one thing that I’m looking at in this match. Even though I’ll be facing a bigger opponent this time, my confidence is solid," he said.

To his credit, Belingon’s recent losses have come against the top athletes in his division, including former ONE bantamweight champions Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker.

Despite the stiff competition, Belingon isn’t used to losing. He won seven straight bouts before this difficult stretch, and he believes the setbacks stemmed from self-doubt – any fighter’s worst enemy.

“Building confidence comes with preparation. I feel like I lacked preparation over my past fights. Now, I feel like I have sufficient time to prepare for this fight,” he said.

Belingon wants to work his way back to a world title shot.

But first, he must beat Kim.

“This is such an important fight for me, especially since it’s been a while since I won. I’m a desperate man and I’m desperate for a win here. I want to break the curse, end that consecutive losing streak, and start a streak of my own,” he said.

