MANILA -- Philippine-based League of Legends: Wild Rift squad Team Secret is through to the Horizon Cup 2021 knockout stages, after a sweep against Japan's Sengoku Gaming, 2-0.

Team Secret cemented its second-place standing in Group B of the Singapore-based tournament, just behind China's Thundertalk Gaming.

The all-Pinoy squad banked on good pick-offs to draw first blood in dominant fashion against Sengoku Gaming in Game 1, piling their kill count to 14 and keeping the Japanese squad to just one kill.

A rampage by Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan's Lee Sin in the 14th minute mark was the nail in the coffin, allowing Team Secret breathing space and securing Game 1 for themselves.

Sengoku was off to a good start in Game 2, responding well to Team Secret's skirmishes even as the all-Pinoy squad led in terms of gold.

After Sengoku took down the Rift Herald in the 9th minute, Team Secret was right there to pick them off. With Eleazar “Azar” Salle knocked out, Team Secret countered by killing off Lee Ho "Rush" Yeon and Kim Do "Hak" Yeop for a 2-1 exchange, a sign that things were looking up for the Pinoy team.

Gameplay for Team Secret just snowballed from there, taking the next 10 kills for themselves to inch closer to an outright Knockout Stage berth. Team Secret ended Game 2 with a whopping 21-10 kill lead and placed Sengoku gaming on the brink of elimination.

Trebor's Lee Sin took the MVP honors in both games 1 and 2.

Team Secret ended the group stages with a 3-1 win-loss record, only losing against Thundertalk Gaming in their opening match last Friday.

In the knockout stages Team Secret will face either Brazil's TSM Gaming or their Southeast Asian rival, Vietnam's SBTC Esports, who are both gunning for the third spot of Group A.

Team Secret roster

Eleazar “Azar” Salle

Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan

Morris “Core” Raymundo

Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia

Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz

James “Hamezz” Santos