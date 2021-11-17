PBA in talks with various venues for Governors' Cup

The PBA has already gotten the approval to stage the Governors Cup and is now set to talk with various venues to host the games.

According to the league website, among the venues being considered are in Pasay City, Quezon City, San Juan and Antipolo.

The league will also set the final opening date once all 12 imports are in the country.

The PBA initially projected to kick-start the Governors Cup on November 28, but the league is still waiting for the arrival of all imports who will still undergo health processes upon arrival to the country.

The early birds are Alaska Milk's Olu Ashaolu, San Miguel Beer's Brendan Brown, NLEX's KJ McDaniels, NorthPort's Cameron Forte and Terrafirma's Antonio Hester.

Also set to play are TNT Tropang Giga's McKenzie Moore, Meralco's Shabazz Muhammad, Blackwater's Jaylen Bond, Magnolia's Mike Harris, Phoenix Super LPG's Paul Harris, Rain or Shine's Henry Walker and Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee.

Rolling ahead is the inaugural PBA 3x3 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Saturday.