NBA: Clippers complete 5-1 home run with win over Spurs

Paul George scored 34 points and Reggie Jackson added 21 as the Los Angeles Clippers finished off a 5-1 homestand on Tuesday with a 106-92 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Rookie Brandon Boston Jr. scored a career-high 13 points as the Clippers rebounded from their only loss of the month, 100-90 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Ivica Zubac had 13 rebounds for the Clippers on Tuesday as Los Angeles had a 52-40 overall rebounding advantage over the smaller Spurs. San Antonio shot just 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Dejounte Murray tallied 26 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists as the Spurs lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last eight. Murray was coming off a 22-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a loss at the L.A. Lakers on Sunday.

Derrick White added 19 points for San Antonio on Tuesday, while Thaddeus Young and Keldon Johnson added 10 points each.

With the game tied 69-all and 5:49 remaining in the third quarter, the Clippers went on a 14-2 run to take an 83-71 advantage into the final period. Jackson scored seven of Los Angeles' final nine points in the run.

The Clippers pushed the advantage to 91-73 with 8:55 remaining after a basket by Bledsoe. The Spurs got as close as nine points twice in the final 5:15, including 99-90 with 2:01 remaining, before the Clippers put the game away.

Drew Eubanks had 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who fell to 2-6 on the road. Devin Vassell scored just two points for San Antonio after he had averaged 18 over the three previous games.

George delivered his fifth game of at least 30 points this season.

The Clippers were playing without Terance Mann, who tweaked his left ankle Sunday against the Bulls.