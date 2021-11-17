MPBL meets with GAB, begins process of turning pro

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the owners and representatives of teams competing in the upcoming 2021 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Invitational Tournament.

Present were team representatives from 20 of the 22 clubs that have confirmed: Negros Muscovados, Binan City-Laguna Krah Heroes, Caloocan Supremos, Bicol Volcanoes-LCC Malls, Rizal Golden Coolers-Xentro Mall, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Imus Bandera, Makati Super Crunch, GenSan Warriors, Bacolod, Marikina Shoemasters, Iloilo Royals, Muntinlupa Cagers, Manila Stars, Go for Gold-San Juan Knights, Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors, Valenzuela Classics, Mindoro Tamaraws, Bulacan Kuyas, and Jumbo Plastic-Basilan.

The invitational is set to take place from December 11-23.

"We are happy that GAB was able to meet and orient the team owners about our mandate relative to GAB's supervisory and regulatory function over the conduct of professional sports such as basketball," said GAB Pro Sports Division chief June Bautista.

"We are also grateful that through this orientation and dialogue, we were given the opportunity to discuss and address their concerns and inquiries," added Pro Sports Division assistant chief Jackie Lou Ornido.

During the orientation, GAB advised teams the need to license players, officials and personnel directly involved in the game.

In addition, it was able to inform the stakeholders about the duties and responsibilities of professional athletes and sport officials.

Finally, GAB also gave leeway to the players who have already secured their licenses after joining the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup and National Basketball League-Pilipinas.

The regulatory agency allowed free renewal of expired licenses until after the tournament.