Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao admitted he does not know what to expect when he calls the shots from the corner when his son Jhanlo makes his debut in ONE Championship next month.

The unbeaten Jhanlo will make his foray to the ONE circle against Indonesia’s Paul “The Great King” Lumihi in ONE: Winter Warriors II.

Sangiao said he will have to see if the father in him will take the backseat when his 19-year-old son trades punches inside the MMA cage.

"First time kong mag-coach ng anak," he said in an interview with MMA scribes on Wednesday. "Although 'yung mga athletes natin kinonsider ko ng mga anak natin, iba 'yung sa blood (relations)."

"Tingnan natin. Pero kung sa akin lang, I will treat him as same sa ibang mga athlete natin. Doon ko na lang ma-experience siguro kung anong difference ng iko-coach mo siya sa gilid."

Jhanlo has already fought three times professionally and has yet to tase defeat inside the cage.

But fighting inside a big MMA promotion is different, of course.

"Sa ngayon he has to know how to handle pressure kasi first time niya. Pero aside from that, reading ready na siya," assured his father.

