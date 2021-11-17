MMA: Belingon raring to face Lineker again

Former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon is willing to fight John Lineker again if he gets that chance.

Belingon said he wanted to get back at Lineker after losing via stoppage to the "Hands of Stone" when they fought last year.

"Nung laban namin ni Lineker parang hindi ako 'yung lumaban dun e. Iba ang focus ko sa laban namin kaya iba ang performance ko doon," said Belingon during a talk with MMA scribes on Wednesday.

"Pero deep inside talagang kayang kaya ko naman si Lineker. So kung may tsansa na makaharap siya, 100 percent ready ako at maganda na ang performance ko."

But first Belingon will have to take care of business when he takes on Korea's "Pretty Boy" Kwon Won Il.

Belingon will face Kwon in December in ONE: Winter Warriors II which will also feature other Team Laky fighters Danny Kingad, Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao.

"He's a tough fighter. Maganda ang boxing ni Kwon Won Il. Nag-train siya ng boxing sa Pilipinas that means world-class ang boxing natin dito," said Belingon.

The fight will be crucial as it gives him the chance to maintain his No. 2 ranking in the bantamweight list.

A win will at least assure him the chance to meet Lineker again and maybe even guarantee him another shot at the bantamweight belt.

