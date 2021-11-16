Photos from Ina Raymundo's Instagram page

Actress Ina Raymundo beamed with pride, as his son Jakob Portunak made it to Xavier University’s baseball team in the United States.

Raymundo took to Instagram to share Portunak’s achievement, saying it was the result of many years of hard work and dedication.

“My son is now officially a Xavier Musketeer. To be playing D1 college baseball is one of the best achievements in your life, Jakob. We are so proud of you,” she said in the caption.

Portunak will be suiting up for the Cincinnati-based Musketeers in NCAA Division 1, which features major collegiate athletic powers in the US.

“But of course, this wouldn’t be possible without the 101% support you get from your dad. I’ve witnessed the best teamwork between the two of you, that also includes Coach Alex, thank you. Thank you Lord, for orchestrating all these blessings,” Raymundo added.

Last August, Raymundo saw off daughter Erika Rae to college in the US.

Erika, Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak, was accepted to Berklee College of Music in Boston.

After graduating high school last year, Erika signed with the local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment.