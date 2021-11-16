Terrafirma Dyip head coach Johnedel Cardel hopes their reinforcement will give perennial bottom-feeder Dyip the boost they sorely need in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Antonio Hester, who stands 6-foot-6, is coming off an impressive stint in Úrvalsdeild karla men's premier league in Iceland, where he averaged 18.4 points and 12.0 rebounds, and emerged as the top rebounder.

Cardel described the 31-year-old as athletic and can play the 4 and 5 spots, adding that Hester has a long-range game.

"Hester is the complete package. You can see his skill set. Very athletic and an energy guy. I think he can help the team win, and make the quarterfinals," the coach said.

Hester has an idea about the PBA, as he is friends with former Terrafirma reinforcement Lester Prosper.

"I learned a lot from Lester Prosper. He kind of put me on game on the style of play out here," he said. "There's not just too much of an adjustment. You just got to be ready, that's all."

