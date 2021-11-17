Cherry Nunag will be playing for Choco Mucho in the 2022 PVL season. PVL Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Choco Mucho continues to shore up its roster ahead of the 2022 season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Flying Titans on Wednesday announced the signing of middle blocker Cherry Nunag, who played for the Perlas Spikers in the 2020 PVL Open Conference.

Welcome home, @chenxces!



Team Titans, let’s all welcome the newest addition to our family, Choco Mucho Flying Titans Middle Blocker, Cherry Nunag!



Show your love and support by cheering for Cherry down below!



We’re very excited to see you play!#TitanPride pic.twitter.com/UxPn5TlHH0 — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) November 17, 2021

Nunag is the second former Perlas player signed by Choco Mucho, after acquiring setter Jem Ferrer on Monday.

In the 2019 Reinforced Conference, Nunag was the PVL's 2nd Best Middle Blocker and helped the PetroGazz Angels win the title over the Creamline Cool Smashers.

Nunag's addition is crucial for a Choco Mucho team that is expected to be without star middle blocker Maddie Madayag for the foreseeable future. Madayag suffered a knee injury in the PVL Open Conference during their third-place series against the Angels.