Jamie Lim in action in the Karate World Championships in Dubai. Photo courtesy of Karate Pilipinas.

Southeast Asian Games champion Jamie Lim has a chance to reach the podium in her first-ever appearance in the Karate World Championships.

This, despite falling short of the semifinals in the women's -61kg kumite on Wednesday afternoon at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai.

Lim won her first three matches, taking down Alana Kochieva of Russia, 4-2, in the first round, and taking a majority decision against France's Laura Sivert in the second round. She again took a decision win over Japan's Sarara Shimada in the third round.

But Lim absorbed a 1-2 defeat to Ukraine's Anita Serogina in the fourth round, ending her chances of advancing to the semis.

Still, Lim's hopes of winning a bronze medal remained alive after Serogina defeated Canada's Haya Jumaa in the semifinals.

Serogina, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics and a 2019 European champion, will battle Olympic champion Jovana Preković of Serbia in the final.

Lim, meanwhile, is seeded in the third phase of the repechage, set for Thursday. If she wins, she will advance to the fourth round where she will battle Jumaa, with the winner claiming a bronze.

Also representing the Philippines in the world championships is another SEA Games gold medalist Junna Tsukii, who will face off against Sara Radicevska of North Macedonia in her first round match in the women's -50kg kumite.

Kata stalwarts Sarah Pangilinan and Joco Vasquez complete the Philippine team to the worlds.

