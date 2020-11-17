Volleyball: Unity Cup with PSL not going to happen, says PVL's Palou

MANILA, Philippines -- A planned "Unity Cup" involving the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and the Philippine Superliga (PSL) is unlikely to be held after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on the details of the competition.

Ricky Palou, whose Sports Vision outfit organizes the PVL, said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday that the two leagues never managed to agree on how the event will be held.

"On our side, what we wanted was to have the four top teams of each league play against each other. But unfortunately, the other group, the PSL said they wanted all teams of both leagues to participate in the tournament," he explained.

A tournament with 16 teams competing in a round robin format will take at least three months to finish, noted Palou, adding this is "too long."

"So we never came to an agreement on this. So I guess at this point in time, it's completely out of the picture," he said.

Stakeholders of both leagues were in discussions about a joint tournament earlier this year, before the novel coronavirus pandemic put a stop to their talks.

In an interview in June, Palou said that among the issues they need to work out are the tournament format and the TV coverage. Back then, the leagues still couldn't settle on how many teams will compete.

The issues weren't fixed in the coming months, scuppering an event that volleyball fans and even players themselves had been looking forward to.

"At this point in time, I don't think that's going to happen," said Palou.

