Volleyball: PVL eyes tournament in Laguna bubble

MANILA, Philippines -- The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is looking to hold a tournament in a bubble in Laguna early next year, Ricky Palou of organizing group Sports Vision confirmed on Tuesday.

This comes after the PVL officially turned professional last Friday, gaining the approval of the Games and Amusements Board. They join Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, the National Basketball League, and the Women's National Basketball League as outfits that turned professional in 2020.

The tournament is tentatively scheduled for February or March 2021. Two venues in Laguna -- Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, and Trace Colleges in Los Baños -- have emerged as potential hosts for the PVL's "bubble."

"Of course, nothing's final yet, we're still negotiating with them. And of course, we'll be looking for a sponsor to help us with this bubble tournament," Palou said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum, Tuesday.

Palou estimates that holding a bubble will cost some P20 million for a conference that will last six weeks.

For Palou, Trace Colleges and Inspire are both safe venues. Inspire, in particular, has already hosted the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup last month, as well as a training camp for the TNT Tropang Giga.

"Trace Colleges and Inspire Sports Academy, everything is there. They've got rooms for the players, they got the dorm, there's food. There's a gym, weights, air conditioned gym. So players won't have to travel in and out of the venue," said Palou.

"This is totally unlike what the PBA had. Their players were billeted at the Clark Airbase, but they had to travel all the way up to Angeles City to the gym. But with Trace and Inspire, everything is already there. So nobody will be going in and out of the area," he added.

"I think it's a safer event, these are safer venues, and of course we just have to be strict and make sure that the protocols are followed."

The PBA is currently holding its own bubble in Clark, Pampanga, where teams stay at the Quest Hotel but travel some 30 minutes to Angeles City where the game venue, the Angeles University Foundation Gym, is located.

The PVL is now working with GAB to gain permission from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for their teams to start training in person. Since April, PVL teams have only been training virtually.

"We wanna give the teams enough leeway to get their teams back into shape, and to be able to start working together as a team," said Palou. "Hopefully by the end of the month, we'll be able to get the teams to be able to workout together."

"Initially, they probably have groups of four or six, but eventually, we feel that the IATF, through the Games and Amusements Board, will allow the teams to start working together. We're hoping for that, and we feel that this is necessary for the teams to start preparing for actual competition," he added.

The PVL did not get to hold any competitions in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

