PBA: Norman Black wants different ending to familiar match-up with Ginebra

The Meralco Bolts have another chance to get past the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Ten months since they faced off in the finals of the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup, the Meralco Bolts and the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings meet again.

This time, it will be in the semifinals of the 2020 PBA All-Filipino Cup, where the Bolts will try to continue what has been a breakthrough campaign for them.

It's no secret that the Philippine Cup is Meralco's Achilles heel, but this time around they have proven they can compete with the top teams in the league.

The Bolts also earned the distinction of ending San Miguel Beer's All-Filipino dynasty, as they sent the Beermen packing from the bubble after beating them twice in the quarterfinals. SMB's twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals wasn't enough against a disciplined Meralco team that took away their post play and outran them at every opportunity.

"We're gonna have to regroup after this," Meralco coach Norman Black after their 90-68 victory on Sunday, "Because the guys are really, really happy for making it to the semis."

"But you know, the battle is only half won," he stressed.

After languishing in the league cellar during the All-Filipino Cup for the past four seasons, Meralco is now making a first-ever semis appearance. Black, however, said they cannot be satisfied with this achievement.

"I'm gonna have to regroup them because the job is not finished. It's only the semifinals. Now we have to put our sights on the finals," he said.

In order to do that, they have to get past a team that has broken their hearts repeatedly in the playoffs in the past four years. Ginebra and Meralco have met three times in the PBA Governors' Cup finals, with the Gin Kings walking away as champions each time.

Their first encounter ended in gutting fashion for the Bolts, as Justin Brownlee hit a championship-winning three-pointer to beat the buzzer in Game 6 of the 2016 finals. In 2017, they arranged a rematch, and Ginebra won in seven games.

This January, Black felt they had a chance to finally topple the Bolts, but an injury to Raymond Almazan dented their chances. The Gin Kings won in five games, for their third Governors' Cup crown in four years.

"They've been getting the better end of the match-up," Black admitted. "But hopefully we can change that this conference."

Black said he still needs to study the Gin Kings, as his focus had been on their quarterfinals series against San Miguel. Ginebra won their lone showdown this conference, 105-91, but that was all the way back on October 18.

"I think we're a much better team now than we were earlier in the conference, so hopefully we can give them a run for their money," said Black.

What's most crucial for Meralco is that Almazan is finding his groove. The center missed their first game as he recovered from his knee injury, and Black slowly integrated him into their rotation. He even suffered a scare in their first game against San Miguel, playing just two minutes after taking a knock to his knee.

He bounced back the next game, with an all-around effort of eight points, five rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and an assist. In 10 games, Almazan is putting up 8.6 points on 54.1% shooting, 6.9 rebounds, and 0.8 block per game for Meralco.

"The one thing we've never really had against them is we've never had much size. And Raymond gives us a little bit of size because one of the biggest problems we always have with Ginebra is, before Greg Slaughter and, of course, Japeth Aguilar," said Black.

"Japeth's been playing great basketball, so luckily we have a guy that can match up with him most of the time, which will probably give us a better chance of winning games," he added.

Still, the Gin Kings are the favorites, and Black is well aware of it. They are concerned not just about Aguilar, but also about Stanley Pringle, whom Black believes "is probably one of the top three players in the league." The Meralco coach further noted that they have to be wary of Scottie Thompson, whose activity and versatility keeps Ginebra humming.

"It's gonna be a big challenge for us," said Black.

"The idea is to set the goal to make it to the championship, and of course, for us to be able to do that, we have to go through Ginebra to get it done," he added. "So, we know they're gonna be the favorites."

"They have a very good team, a lot of quality players on their team, but we'll be out there fighting," he guaranteed.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is on Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles City, Pampanga.

Related video: