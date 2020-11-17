PBA: June Mar’s DOTA 2 for a cause raises P25K for Ulysses victims

Six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo's got game not just on the hard court but in DOTA 2.

He also used his online gaming prowess for a good cause to raise funds for the victims of typhoon Ulysses.

Since November 14 when he started streaming his games, the San Miguel Beer big man has already raised money through donations he gathered from some of the viewers.

"Magandang gabi guys, magstream ako to raise funds to donate to 3 different organizations para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyo. Kung kaya nating tumulong, please donate," Fajardo said on his first post through his AHOS Gaming Facebook page.

"Any amount will do po, no amount is too small to help."

After 2 days, Fajardo raised P24,745.

"Magandang araw sa inyong lahat, update lang guys sa donation drive natin. Maraming salamat sa lahat ng nagdonate po. Makakarating po yong donations natin sa mga nangangailan. Hanggang end of the week tayo magstream para sa donation drive natin guys. God bless sa ating lahat," he said.

Last week, he handed out P500 to 20 people reeling from the effects of the typhoon.

It was Fajardo's way of giving back to his fans who have ardently supported him through the years.

Fajardo is making sure he stays productive even after staying behind despite his team's campaign in the PBA bubble.

The 6-foot-10 Cebuano is still recovering from a repaired fractured tibia.