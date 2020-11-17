MMA: Eustaquio willing to take on Reece McLaren

Geje Eustaquio in his 3-round bout versus Song Min Jong. Handout photo



MANILA -- Former ONE flyweight champion Geje Eustaquio is willing to take on all comers following his impressive decision win over South Korean Song Min Jong in ONE: Inside the Matrix III.

These include former bantamweight contender, Reece McLaren, the Fil-Australian fighter who ranks among the top 5 flyweights in ONE Championship.

"If God permits, why not? If ONE Championship will allow that to happen, let's go, I'm all for it," Eustaquio said.

In his most recent fight last October, McLaren stopped previously unbeaten Aleksi Toivonon of Finland in the first round.

"The Gravity" once again showed superior stand-up game against Song in their previously recorded fight aired last Friday. He also gamely took on Song's ground game and even attempted a couple of submission moves including a knee bar.

Eustaquio, who improved to 14-8, said he was trying to go for a finish.

"We're trying to get a better result than a unanimous decision, but we didn't expect it that way," said the former champion, who was coming off an impressive third-round knockout of Toni Tauru before facing Song.

"Tinest ko muna ang waters pero matibay. Sumakit na ang wrists ko sa strikes pero matibay talaga 'yung kalaban natin. Nagkaroon din ako ng chance to go to the ground pero 'di rin basta basta."

Team Lakay coach Mark Sangiao believes the victory brings Eustaquio closer to another shot at the ONE flyweight crown currently held by Adriano Moraes.

"Napakahalaga ang panalong 'to para sa kanya. Ito ang pangalawang straight niyang win para makabalik siya sa top para makuha ang inaasam asam na belt," the coach said.

"Hopefully malapit na para makalaro si Geje sa belt."

