MMA: Belingon opens up about loss to Lineker

Kevin Belingon whips John Lineker with a head kick. Handout photo

MANILA -- Former ONE bantamweight king Kevin Belingon believes he was not his usual self when he fought and lost against former UFC fighter John "Hands of Stone" Lineker.

Belingon suffered a technical knockout defeat against the heavy handed Brazilian in their previously recorded bout that aired Friday.

That was the first time he received a such defeat while engaging an opponent in stand up.

"Iba talaga ang performance ko dun kumpara sa ibang laban ko. Parang nawala 'yung angas ba," said Belingon in an online press conference on Monday.

The "Silencer" is known as one of the most dangerous strikers in the bantamweight class. But the long break from fighting due pandemic may have affected his performance.

Making it even worse was Lineker's durability. The Brazilian ate almost every strike Belingon did, including a roundhouse kick to the head and a sidekick to the forehead.

"Si John Lineker, alam naman natin kung paano siya lumaro, pero sa tingin ko nga iba talaga 'yung performance ko noon kasi na-review ko 'yung fight video namin, iba talaga," said Belingon.

He also admitted Lineker's punches did hurt.

"Parang siya ang pinakamalakas kasi siya ang naka-TKO sa akin e," said the Team Lakay stalwart.

Needless to say, Belingon will have to forget pursuing another rematch against reigning bantaweight champion Bibiano Fernandes.

"Kahit sino muna ang maibigay na opponent sa akin. Gusto ko magsimula ulit kasi hindi pwedeng ibigay si Bibiano sa 'kin. Magsimula ulit tayo going to the top," he said.

Belingon also hopes to avenge his defeat against Lineker.

"In the future, sana mag-cross paths ulit kami ni Lineker," he said.

Related video: