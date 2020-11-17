Karate: Gold medals continue to pour in for James de los Santos

Bemedalled Filipino karateka James De Los Santos continued his gold harvest this season claiming 3 more mints in just 2 days of online competition.

De Los Santos, the top ranked online kata practitioner in the world, pocketed a gold by topping the Okinawa E-Tournament World Series #2 Kata and the NOX Dojo Markham City Open on Monday.

"In the final round, I faced USA and won my 20th gold," he said of his Okinawa E-tournament conquest.

In the NOX Dojo, De Los Santos beat his counterpart from Switzerland to claim another mint.

He followed this up with another gold medal finish in the Athletes E-Tournament.

"Thank you to my senpai and MKKPI chief instructor Gierby Halog Lacorte and my tito Adonis Colonia for letting me use your honbu dojo as the virtual tournament venue," said De Los Santos.

This brings his total gold medal count to 22.

The victories meant more points to firm up his hold on the No. 1 ranking in world men's kata.

"Continuing to widen the gap!" said De Los Santos.

He is also beaming with pride that his students won in their respective divisions.

"It makes me even prouder that my students from MKKPI came out with success from the Okinawa eTournament World Series #2 as well: for Julia Marcos, for Fatima Hamsain (and) for Christina Colonia."