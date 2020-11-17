Football: Azkals' Neil Etheridge raises funds for typhoon relief efforts

MANILA -- Neil Etheridge, the first choice goalkeeper of the Philippine Azkals, is raising funds to help those who have been affected by Typhoon Ulysses, which lashed Luzon last week and triggered massive flooding.

Through his official Twitter account, Etheridge announced that he is raffling off a pair of signed gloves as well as a personal video message.

All proceeds will be donated to Project YNWA, a collaboration of BTS Army fanbases in the Philippines that aims to help the victims of Typhoon Ulysses.

Five hundred slots have been opened to the raffle, with one slot going for P100 each.

Supporting something naturally very close to my heart... Enter this raffle prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a pair of my gloves along with a personal greetings message. All of the money raised will go towards helping the victims of Typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines. pic.twitter.com/CVoMwme8DV — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) November 16, 2020

Etheridge, who now plays for Birmingham City in the Championship, said the cause was "naturally very close to my heart."

Aside from Etheridge, the Philippines Football League (PFL) is also holding an auction to raise funds for the relief efforts.

Several players, including Azkals and United City FC star Stephan Schrock, are auctioning off their kits and boots. Schrock has also committed P50,000 for the fundraiser.

The PFL's auction ends on Tuesday evening.

Luzon is reeling from a series of weather disturbances since October, including Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses. According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Ulysses left 67 people dead and 21 injured.

On Monday, the NDRRMC recommended that Luzon be placed under a state of calamity.

