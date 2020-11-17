Esports: e-Gilas Pilipinas cedes crown to Australia

E-Gilas Pilipinas succumbed to Australia in the grand finals of the FIBA Esports Open 2020 II last weekend, failing to defend its crown in the Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference.

The Filipinos actually topped the group at the end of the eliminations, capped by a 31-point demolition of Australia in their final assignment, 76-45.

The e-Boomers turned things around in the grand finals, however. They swept the Philippines, 62-54, and 69-54, to seize the throne.

This is already the second conference title for Australia, as they won the Oceania Conference in June. The Philippines, meanwhile, couldn't follow up their dominant run in Southeast Asia in the first edition of the Esports Open.

Benjamin Klobas was named Most Valuable Player for Australia.

Team Pilipinas was composed of: Angelico Cruzin aka Shintarou; two-time NBA 2K Asia champion Aminolah Polog Jr. aka Rial; NBA 2K17 Asia champion Custer Galas aka Custer, NBA 2K18 Asia champion Philippe Alcaraz Herrero IV aka IzzoIV; Clark Banzon aka Clark; and reserves Arnie Sison ELChapO and Rocky Braña aka Rak.

Nite Alparas served as their coach.

The games were played remotely on PlayStation 4 in NBA 2K21's Pro-AM mode where each member of the team will control an individual player character.

