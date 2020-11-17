Basketball: Animam impresses anew in Shih Hsin's second win

Former NU star Jack Animam, who now plays for Shih Hsin in Taiwan. UAAP Media



Jack Animam was solid once again in her second game for Shih Hsin University in Taiwan's University Basketball Alliance league.

The former National University (NU) standout contributed 15 points, making seven of her nine field goals, along with nine rebounds in Shih Hsin's massive 135-20 rout of Southeast University of Science and Technology (SUST).

Shih Hsin improves to 2-0 after Monday's 115-44 victory over Taiwan University. In that game, Animam accounted for 18 points, five rebounds, six steals, and three blocks.

Their win on Tuesday was even more impressive, as Shih Hsin barely gave SUST a chance. They limited their opponents to just two points in the opening period, and SUST failed to crack double digits in scoring in any of the succeeding quarters.

Nine players from Shih Hsin finished in double digits, including Lin Die who had 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Shih Hsin made 62.3% of their shots and had 24 steals in the game. SUST, meanwhile, made just six of their 30 field goal attempts and committed 35 turnovers.

Animam and Shih Hsin return to action on Wednesday against Taiwan University of Science and Technology.

