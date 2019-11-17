NBA: Doncic, Porzingis carry Mavericks past Raptors

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives against Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol (33) at American Airlines Center. Tim Heitman, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Luka Doncic had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Toronto Raptors, 110-102, Saturday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the Mavericks, who had lost their two previous games. Seth Curry and former Raptor Delon Wright each had 15 points for Dallas while Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith each scored 10.

Normal Powell led Toronto with a season-best 26 points and Fred Van Vleet added 24. Pascal Siakam had 15 points and seven assists and Matt Thomas had 10 points as the Raptors completed a 3-2 road trip.

The Mavericks took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and increased that to 14 with 5:14 to play.

The Raptors cut that to six on two free throws by VanVleet with 3:17 remaining. A layup by Powell cut the lead to two with 2:08 to play. Curry hit two free throws with 1:37 left and Dallas led by six and regained command of the game.

The Mavericks had a 15-0 run, led by as many as 11 points and finished the first quarter ahead, 32-22.

Toronto dominated the second quarter, outscoring Dallas, 38-21, while holding Doncic to one point.

Thomas made a 3-pointer and Marc Gasol made a free throw to give Toronto an eight-point lead with 2:01 remaining in the first half.

The Raptors led, 60-53, at halftime.

The Mavericks started the third quarter on a 5-0 run and took a one-point lead on a 3-pointer by Porzingis. A 3-pointer by Curry put Dallas up by six with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Toronto regained a one-point lead on Siakam's layup but Wright closed the third-quarter scoring with an eight-footer and Dallas led, 78-77.

The Mavericks opened the fourth quarter on a 10-2 surge and led by nine after Wright's layup with 9:44 remaining.

Powell's 3-pointer trimmed the lead to six but he missed the ensuing free throw. But Curry's layup increased the Mavericks' lead to 10 points with 6:11 to play. The lead reached 14 on three free throws by Doncic and a technical foul shot by Porzingis.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.