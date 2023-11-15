Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok speaks to the press during the Worlds 2023 Media Day held in Seoul, South Korea. Courtesy: League of Legends Esports.

SEOUL, South Korea - More than a decade into his career, T1's Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok has cemented himself as a legend -- not just in League of Legends, but in the international esports scene.

Faker has three world titles, 10 League of Legends Korea (LCK) titles, and two Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) titles to his name.

Now, he has another chance to add a fourth world title to his list of achievements, with the League of Legends World Championship Grand Finals coming up on Sunday against Weibo Gaming.

This is his eighth Worlds appearance across the last 11 years of his esports career.

"I’m grateful that I can improve and grow in the process of preparing for the finals. Over my professional gaming career, there were many things that improved. One of the biggest improvements is that my mindset changed. I’m happy that I was able to learn more about the reason I play professionally," Faker said during the media day here, Wednesday.

With all the ups and downs, and even with heartbreaking losses the team has experienced throughout the decade, what keeps the 27 year old going?

“I really hate losing. I always enjoy competing with all the best players, it’s a joy for me. And through the process it makes me want to step up my performance. It keeps me going," he said.

Faker and the rest of T1 will be facing China's Weibo Gaming on Sunday, November 15, at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea.