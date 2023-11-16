Coach Topex Robinson of De La Salle Green Archers. Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA – In only his first year as De La Salle University coach, Topex Robinson already has nailed an achievement – leading the Green Archers to their best record since 2017 at 10-3.

But the job is not yet done for the Taft cagers, as they seek a semis bonus in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament.

Robinson praised also-ran Far Eastern University's (FEU) grit after their showdown on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena, where the Green Archers took home the 80-70 win and extended their winning streak to seven.

"We reminded everybody that they have zero chance of making it to the next round but we expect that they're gonna come out 100 percent effort, which they showed... (They) kept us on our toes, kept us grounded, and I'm just happy our players responded to the challenge of competing against FEU, especially in the second half, especially (in) the fourth quarter," he said.

Robinson also deflected credit after his squad retained a flawless record in the second round of eliminations.

"For that matter, it's about tiwala, the trust that these players has given to me since Day 1 when I started coming in... If they don't (buy) into what we envision, none of this would have happened," Robinson added, emphasizing that trust is important among them.

On Saturday, they will battle rival Ateneo de Manila University, which is fighting for a Final Four finish in Season 86 at the Araneta Coliseum.

"We try to take out that 'revenge' vocabulary in our system. We just wanna be the better team comes Saturday," referring to Ateneo, who beat them in the first round.

RELATED VIDEO: