PVL: Nxled sweeps Galeries Tower for 2nd straight win

Nxled posted its first back-to-back victories in the Premier Volleyball League Second All-Filipino Conference, putting away Galeries Tower, 25-22, 25-18, 25-17, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City on Thursday.

Coming off a huge victory over sister team the Akari Chargers last Tuesday, the Chameleons unloaded big runs late in the first two sets to frustrate the Highrisers and dominated the third to fashion out the victory for a 3-5 (win-loss) slate.

“In the first and second sets, they were moving tight. I think they were kind of afraid to play inside the court against Galeries. So actually, I want to say (it’s) a bad game even though we win 3-0,” said Nxled head coach Taka Minowa.

The Chameleons came out virtually flat, trailing majority of the opening frame but regrouped just in time to unleash a decisive 9-1 closing run that saw them turn a 16-21 into a three-point win.

The Highrisers likewise controlled the second set but like in the previous one, the Chameleons saved their best for last with Chiara Permentilla and Camille Kal sparking another big 7-0 binge to shatter the 18-all count for a 2-0 set lead.

This time, the Chameleons imposed their strength early and raced to a 16-7 bulge on their way to completing their one-hour, 26-minute romp.

“Our purpose is (to) improve more but they tried to just focus on winning which is why the players were moving tight. Also, they doesn’t have communication today but in the third set it was very good, they tried,” added Minowa.

Mathematically, Nxled remain in the semis hunt but the Chameleons will have to sweep their last three games, including against two of the leagues fancied teams – the Creamline Cool Smashers on Nov. 23 and the Cignal HD Spikers on Nov. 25 – and hope the other contenders won’t go over six wins.

Nxled faces Farm Fresh last on Dec. 2.

Jho Maraguinot led Nxled with 13 points and finished with seven digs and six receptions while Krich Macaslang, who provided the energy to the team after their slow start, and Lycha Ebon added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the also-ran Highrisers fell to 0-7 in a tie with the Gerflor Defenders.

Andrea Marzan paced Galeries with 11 points while Audrey Paran had nine markers.