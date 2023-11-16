Vanie Gandler reacts after Cignal scores against F2 Logistics. PVL handout photo

Cignal relied on its seasoned aces at crunch time as the HD Spikers squeaked out a 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 26-24 win over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers to boost their semis drive in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elims at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan Thursday night.

Ces Molina and Jovelyn Gonzaga took control in in the last two sets, displaying power and poise to deliver the marginal points with top playmaker Gel Cayuna likewise demonstrating determination and courage to help steer the team to the key victory.

It was Cignal’s fifth straight win and sixth overall against two defeats as it grabbed solo fourth in a mad scramble to the post-elims play.

“We’re very blessed, happy and thankful to the Lord, kasi gina-guide Niya talaga kami, nasa Kanya yung strength namin,” said Cignal coach Shaq delos Santos.

“Pero huwag kami masa-satisfy sa nakukuha namin, kasi marami pa ang pagdadaanan namin. May three games pa na kailangan paghihirapan talaga."

Molina banged away 22 points, while Gonzaga finished with 15 markers. Vanie Gandler scored 13 points and Roselyn Doria and Riri Meneses added 12 and 11 points, respectively, as delos Santos banked on his tested crew to survive one of the team’s toughest tests.

Cayuna also added four points while shining with 22 sets to clinch the game’s top honors.

“Sipag at tatag lang,” said Cayuna.

But it was Cignal’s power duo which provided the endgame spunk and savvy as Molina fired a kill and Gonzaga foiled Jovelyn Fernandez’s assault to close out the back-and-forth third set.