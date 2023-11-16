MLBB: AP Bren stay perfect to start MPL Invitational in Jakarta

Courtesy: MPL Philippines

AP Bren on Thursday kept a spotless record to kick off its One Esports Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Invitational (MPLI) campaign in Jakarta, Indonesia.

In what seemed to be sweet redemption, the reigning MPL Philippines champions swept Dewa United Esports, and later on stomped North American squad TheOhioBrothers with identical 1-0 wins.

During the World Cyber Games in Korea, AP Bren was disqualified after Dewa United, then an amateur team allegedly complained that one of AP Bren's players had an incorrect ID registered. Head coach Francis "Duckyyyy" Glindro blasted this when it happened last May.

Meanwhile, AP Bren's fellow MPL PH teams Blacklist International and ECHO split their matches.

Blacklist brought in its second unit, led by captain Salic "Hadji" Imam, while ECHO kept its MPL Season 12 core, sans Tristan "Yawi" Cabrera, who was not fielded in during the tournament.

MPLI will run until November 19.