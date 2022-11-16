V-League: UST secures final ticket to semis

University of Sto. Tomas fought back from two sets down before taking the next three sets to turn back Far Eastern University and catch the last trip to the semifinals of the 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge on Wednesday.

The Tiger Spikers hammered out a 19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 27-25, 15-13 win against the Tamaraws.

Rey Miguel De Vera secured the win for UST with 23 points on 21 attacks and an ace. He also made 18 excellent to underscore his superb all-around performance.

Josh Ybanez added 17 points on 14 attacks and three blocks on top of eight excellent digs for UST.

The Tiger Spikers racked up four straight points in the decider to force a tie at 11 then Ybanez and De Vega took over to carry UST past the stunned FEU side.

“Una, si God. Kasi ‘di niya kami pinabayaan yung mga bata. Kaming mga coaches, factor kami sa training. Pero sa court, God at player na ang naglalaro. So ayun, binigyan sila ng pagkakataon ng Diyos at minaterialize nila yun para makuha yung panalo,” said UST assistant coach Benjamin Mape.

Mark Calado’s 27-point outing went for naught as the Tamaraws blew their chance behind a big start. Zhydryx Saavedra added 16 points for FEU.

UST will face Ateneo on Nov. 23.