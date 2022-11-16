V-League: NU continues to dominate, advances to semis

MANILA, Philippines -- National University (NU) continued its dominant campaign in the V-League Men's Collegiate Challenge, sweeping San Beda University, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23, to advance to the semifinals on Wednesay at the Paco Arena.

Nico Almendras put up a superb all-around performance of 13 points, 14 excellent receptions and three digs as he powered the Bulldogs to their sixth straight victory and a spot in the Final 4 of the pre-season tournament.

Obed Mukaba added 11 points on eight attacks, two kill blocks and an ace while Michaelo Buddin and Kennry Malinis backed them up with 10 and nine points, respectively.

Team captain Joshua Retamar, who missed NU's last game due to a left ankle sprain, dished out 15 excellent sets and finished with two points in his return.

"Okay naman 'yung performance namin nung first two sets pero nung third set lang medyo nagkaproblema lang kami sa service at receive namin although nakuha pa rin namin 'yung panalo. Malaking bagay 'to para sa darating na semifinals," said NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin, whose wards topped the recent Spikers' Turf.

"Siempre, credit pa rin sa San Beda kasi nakita ko naman 'yung sistema nila. Medyo nag-struggle sila nung una lumalaban pa rin at dumidikit sila," he added.

Kevin Montemayor paced the Red Spikers with 12 attack points, while Axel Van Book logged eight points and eight excellent receptions.

Arranging a semis showdown with NU is University of Perpetual Help, as the Altas recovered from a tough first set loss and thwarted Arellano University, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16.

Louie Ramirez erupted for 28 big points, including 25 on attacks, while Hero Austria fired 17 points and produced 11 excellent receptions, and Michael Medalla added 10 markers for the reigning NCAA champion Altas.

John Enarciso tossed 23 excellent sets and finished with three points, while John Philip Pepito made 25 excellent receptions and 11 excellent digs to help anchor the Las Piñas-based squad's teamwork and cohesion.

"I'm happy pasok na kami but then sad ng konti kasi 'yung tini-train namin hindi na-apply because I told them na 'yung physical, huwag na nating ibilang 'yun. Kailangan 'yung emotions at psychological sometimes kasi nakikita ko na nadi-distract sila sa sarili nila," said Perpetual head coach Sammy Acaylar.

Carl Berdal took charge for the Chiefs with 18 points on top of seven excellent receptions while Arman Guinto had 13 points.