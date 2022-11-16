V-League: Ateneo sinks La Salle in 3 sets for semis spot

From the V-League website

Ateneo de Manila University beat De La Salle University in straight sets in the 2022 V-League Collegiate Challenge on Wednesday.

The Blue Eagles had it 25-23, 25-17, 27-25 to join National University and University of Perpetual Help in the Final 4.

Abai Llenos took charge in the extended third set, scoring the last two points to eliminate the Green Spikers from semis contention. He finished with a game-high 21 points on 17 attacks, three kill blocks and an ace.

James Licauco produced 17 excellent sets, while Lance De Castro came through with 15 excellent digs and 13 excellent receptions.

“'Yung first part ng first set medyo disappointing kasi most of the points na nakuha ng La Salle came from our errors. Sobrang dami. Pero medyo thankful naman ako na 'yung mga ginamit namin sa bench nag-step up talaga,” said Ateneo head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas.

JM Ronquillo led the way for La Salle with 18 points and six digs while Noel Kampton finished with 12 points.