PVL: Akari's Rivera thrilled to still play at a high level

Prisilla Rivera in action for Akari against F2 Logistics. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Prisilla Rivera didn't quite achieve her goal with the Akari Chargers in her maiden foray in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), but the veteran spiker from the Dominican Republic still made her mark on the competition.

Rivera, 37, led Akari to a 3-5 win-loss record in the PVL Reinforced Conference -- the franchise's debut in the professional volleyball circuit. It was not enough for them to qualify for the semifinals, but not for lack of trying on Rivera's part.

The veteran ended her first PVL stint having scored 206 points in eight games. This includes a 44-point explosion against Choco Mucho last November 3, which saw the Chargers triumph in five sets. In their last game on Tuesday night, Rivera dropped 32 points in a four-set win over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

"She's not happy because we didn't get what we talked about in the beginning, to be in the top four," Akari coach Jorge Souza de Brito said after they completed a 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22 upset of F2 Logistics to give Rivera a winning sendoff.

"But of course she's happy because she had a chance to come here and play. Not happy but satisfied, because of the way she played here," he added.

Rivera also expressed her happiness at still being able to play at a high level at her age. At 37, she is the second-oldest import in the league after F2's Lindsay Stalzer.

"She's so proud to still be playing in this level and help in developing volleyball," De Brito said.

While they fell short of their goal of making the semifinals, De Brito is nonetheless thankful for Rivera and how she has galvanized the Akari squad. The Chargers are full of young players, some of whom are fresh out of college -- and De Brito saw Rivera as the "perfect" reinforcement for the team.

Along the way, Rivera also endeared herself to players from other teams and Filipino fans, who have expressed their amazement at the veteran spikers' explosive scoring and tenacity.

"I'm very happy because what the guys saw here… it's just high level volleyball," De Brito said of Rivera's performances. "So in every movement, every skill she does inside the court, it shows to all our players, not only for our team but for the other teams, the guys in the national team."

"I'm proud to coach her in this season. I guess, I'm hoping maybe in the future we can keep her again, if possible," he added.

Rivera has yet to decide on her next career move but De Brito said they would love to have her back in Akari for next season's Reinforced Conference.

The veteran is also not closing her doors to another stint in the Philippines.

"She says she's so happy and also she loves them. They make the days here really, really happy," De Brito said of Rivera's message to Filipino fans. "Now she got a lot of fans from the Philippines and I'm sure, there'll be much more in the future."