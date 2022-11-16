PBA working out partnership with Australia's NBL

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial. PBA Images

MANILA -- The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is eyeing a partnership with its Australasian counterpart, the National Basketball League (NBL).

Kai Sotto plays for the Adelaide 36ers, which is part of the NBL.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial revealed that a 7-point program was discussed by both parties during their online meeting.

The plan includes possible exhibition matches between teams of the two leagues, coaching and basketball clinics, outreach programs, and game hosting.

"Nabanggit nga nila si Kai na maganda ang nilalaro (sa NBL). OK 'yung bata," said Marcial in the PBA website.

NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger and NBL general manager government relations Tristan Russell attended the online meeting, while Marcial, deputy commissioner Eric Castro and social media chief Mich Flores represented the PBA.

"Gusto nila ng partnership with the PBA. League-to-league ito. NBL Australia at PBA," said Marcial.

The PBA commissioner added that the NBL is thinking of bringing either a team or an all-star selection to play an exhibition game in the Philippines and vice versa.

This means the possibility of the 36ers showcasing Sotto in front of Pinoy fans.

