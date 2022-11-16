PBA: Meralco picks up 3rd straight win vs TNT

MANILA -- Meralco extended its win streak to three by beating Talk 'N Text, 97-91, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

KJ McDaniels had 26 points and 15 rebounds to go with his 4 assists to keep the Bolts in the hunt for a seat in the playoffs.

Raymond Almazan added 21 points, 11 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Meralco now holds a 4-5 record, while dealing TNT's fifth defeat in 9 games.

(More details to follow.)

