PBA: Lee, Rakocevic tow Magnolia past San Miguel

MANILA -- Paul Lee came clutch in the end game to help Magnolia eke out an 85-80 win against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

It was Lee who came up with the biggest shots for the Hotshots, scoring the team's last 8 points as they held off the surging Beermen.

Lee finished with 14 points as Magnolia stayed on top with an 8-1 record.

Import Nick Rakocevic topscored the Hotshots with 26 points to go with his 28 rebounds and 3 steals.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

