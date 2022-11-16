Home  >  Sports

PBA: Lee, Rakocevic tow Magnolia past San Miguel

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2022 08:21 PM

MANILA -- Paul Lee came clutch in the end game to help Magnolia eke out an 85-80 win against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

It was Lee who came up with the biggest shots for the Hotshots, scoring the team's last 8 points as they held off the surging Beermen.

Lee finished with 14 points as Magnolia stayed on top with an 8-1 record. 

Import Nick Rakocevic topscored the Hotshots with 26 points to go with his 28 rebounds and 3 steals. 

