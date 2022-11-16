PBA: Bay Area sets sight on playoff bonus

MANILA, Philippines -- With a quarterfinal spot already locked up, the Bay Area Dragons are turning their attention to securing a top two finish in the elimination round of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The guest team has been among the best in the league so far in the conference, compiling an 8-2 win-loss record and overwhelming local squads with their offense.

Their eighth win came against the NLEX Road Warriors on Sunday, with Myles Powell leading the way in a 118-98 demolition.

"I felt comfortable that we were gonna get into these playoffs with our tremendous start," Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian said of his team.

The Dragons had won their first four games of the tournament before losing to Barangay Ginebra and Meralco. They are unbeaten with Powell as their import; the American guard is averaging 38.2 points per game to lead the league.

According to Goorjian, their biggest concern now is to secure one of the top two spots which will give them a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

"Learning about this competition, the one advantage is if you finish first or second, and you've got that double-try in the first round of the playoffs," the veteran coach said. "We have an opportunity to do that."

"We're certainly understanding this competition and how it operates, and finishing in the top two is a huge advantage. We're focused on trying to do that, more so than the quarterfinals," he added.

It will not be an easy road for the Dragons, however, as their final two games are against two powerhouse squads -- the Magnolia Hotshots and the TNT Tropang GIGA.

It's a challenge that they are looking forward to, starting with Magnolia on Saturday. The Hotshots have the best record in the league at 7-1, and Goorjian noted that they are "playing great basketball."

"I've been impressed with what he does with his team," Goorjian also said of Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. "We're gonna have to play very good basketball to win."

"[This game will] give us a good indication of our situation going into the playoffs -- what we need to work on, and what we're good at, where we sit in this thing. 'Cause we'll be playing the best," he added.

