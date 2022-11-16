NCAA: San Beda ends Letran's winning run

MANILA, Philippines -- San Beda University put an end to Colegio de San Juan de Letran's nine-game winning streak on Wednesday, claiming a dominant 91-77 triumph at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions completed an elimination round sweep of their archrivals in NCAA Season 98, having won their first round meeting, 76-68.

Already assured of a Final 4 spot, San Beda improved to 11-6 to stay in contention for a possible twice-to-beat advantage.

James Kwekuteye led the way in the wire-to-wire win for the Red Lions, contributing a game-high 19 points along with seven rebounds. Four other San Beda players reached double-digits, including JB Bahio who collected a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

"We wanted to get this win more for us, to better our standing in the Final 4," San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta said. "Naglalaban kami para sa top two spot. We just want to take it one game at a time."

San Beda opened the game with a 15-3 run and never looked back, eventually leading by 22 points in the second half.

The Knights made their move in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 15 points with still over eight minutes left, 71-56, after a split at the line by King Caralipio. But Kurt Reyson was called for a foul in the next possession, and was also assessed a second technical foul. The guard left the game with still 8:28 to play.

Letran then lost Brent Paraiso to fouls with still 5:46 to go, and the Red Lions proceeded to pile on their woes from there. Gab Cometa and Yukien Andrada anchored a 7-2 exchange that put San Beda ahead by 20 points, 87-67, with 3:33 to go. The Red Lions cruised from there.

"Very satisfied ako na we were able to make shots," said Escueta, as his players made 14 of their 31 attempts from long distance. "Hats off to the guys."

The Red Lions won despite committing 18 turnovers that the Knights translated to 24 points. Letran struggled in the half court, and made just eight of their 30 triples in the game.

Caralipio finished with 14 points, while Reyson had 11 in just 18 minutes. Fran Yu went 4-of-12 from the field for 10 points on top of three rebounds and three assists.

The Knights, who were unbeaten throughout October, dropped to 12-4 in the tournament.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 91 -- Kwekuteye 19, Cuntapay 16, Andrada 15, Bahio 10, Cometa 10, Ynot 8, Cortez 5, Sanchez 3, Alfaro 3, Visser 2, Jopia 0, Payosing 0.

LETRAN 77 -- Caralipio 14, Reyson 11, Yu 10, Sangalang 8, Paraiso 8, Guarino 8, Monje 6, Olivario 5, Ariar 3, Javillonar 2, Tolentino 2, Go 0, Santos 0.

Quarters: 22-19, 50-33, 71-52, 91-77.

