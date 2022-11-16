MANILA, Philippines -- Enoch Valdez had another strong performance to power Lyceum of the Philippines University to a 79-62 rout of Jose Rizal University (JRU), Wednesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Valdez, the current NCAA Player of the Week, missed just once in nine tries as he scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds against the Heavy Bombers. The Pirates, as a team, shot 50% from the field in the win.

Already assured of a Final 4 spot, Lyceum improved to 12-5 in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament to stay on track for a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Pirates led by as much as 25 points in the contest against a JRU team that continues to reel from the aftermath of John Amores' punching spree against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde last week. Ahead of the game, it was announced that Amores had been removed from the school's sports program.

Jason Tan led JRU with 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, as they made just 33.8% of their shots and committed 12 turnovers that led to 14 points for the Pirates.

The Heavy Bombers, who are already out of the running for a Final 4 spot, fell to 6-10 in the season.

The scores:

LPU 79 -- Valdez 21, Vinoya 11, Barba 10, Umali 9, Guadana 9, Penafiel 6, Larupay 5, Garro 3, Aviles 3, Montano 2, Cunanan 0, Villegas 0, Bravo 0, Culanay 0, Omandac 0.

JRU 62 -- Tan 12, Dela Rosa 11, Dionisio 8, Guiab 7, Medina 6, Mercado 5, Miranda 4, Abaoag 3, Arenal 2, De Jesus 2, Joson 2, Villarin 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 41-33, 57-45, 79-62.

