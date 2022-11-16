Football: 10-woman Filipinas absorb slim loss vs. Chile

The Philippine women's national football team fell 1-0 to Chile in their second friendly. PFF photo

Down 10 players for most of the second half, the Philippine women's national football team showed their grit in a 1-0 defeat to Chile, Tuesday at the Estadio Municipal de la Pintana in Santiago (Wednesday morning in Manila).

Karen Araya gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 23rd minute, and the Filipinas' problems were compounded when Fil-Norwegian midfielder Sara Eggesvik was sent off in the 53rd for a second yellow card.

But the Filipinas held firm defensively, with Olivia McDaniel producing some fine saves down the stretch to deny Chile a second goal.

On the other end, the Filipinas continued to threaten against Chile, which rested first-choice goal-keeper Cristiane Endler for the game. A mistake by debuting goal-keeper Antonia Canales allowed Bella Flanigan a solid look in the closing minute, but the 17-year-old fired her attempt wide.

The match -- the second of two friendlies between the teams -- was a testy affair that saw Philippines coach Alen Stajcic booked for a yellow card as well.

The Filipinas settled for a 1-1 draw against Chile in their first match last week before absorbing this defeat to wrap up their latest camp.

Chile, a team ranked 38th in the world, is still looking to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 through the inter-confederation play-offs in February.

