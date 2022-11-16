F2 coach shrugs off roster woes: 'Given na 'yan'

Kalei Mau did not play for F2 Logistics against Akari. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics coach Benson Bocboc refused to use Kalei Mau's absence as an excuse for the Cargo Movers's shock defeat to Akari in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Tuesday night.

Brimming with confidence after defeating league-leading Creamline last week, the Cargo Movers instead fell short in a 21-25, 25-22, 24-26, 22-25 loss to the Chargers. They had few answers for Akari import Prisilla Rivera, who unloaded 32 points.

Mau did not play in the match over what was reported as a calf injury. Ivy Lacsina and Lindsay Stalzer each had 17 points to lead the Cargo Movers in scoring.

The absence of the Filipino-American spiker is just the latest in F2 Logistics' roster woes in this conference. Bocboc rarely had his full roster available, with players dealing with various issues -- including health and safety protocols -- that have kept them out of games.

"Given na 'yan," Bocboc said when their roster issue was brought up after the loss to Akari. "Hindi na ako umaasa na makukumpleto 'yan."

"So, different situation, different times. You just have to be ready kung sino 'yung andiyan at sino 'yung fit," he said.

The Cargo Movers had a one-week gap between games and Bocboc assured that they were well-prepared for the Chargers, who were already eliminated from semifinal contention entering the game.

But the F2 coach could only tip his hat to the quality of defense played by Akari, notably on Stalzer, their American import. The open spiker went 17-of-62 on hits and committed a host of errors -- including the last mishit that gifted the Chargers with the winning point.

"Sa side namin, medyo off. No. 1, 'yung passing namin, so reception. And then, 'yung defense, mas pinrove ng Akari na mas masipag silang dumepensa doon sa game kanina," Bocboc admitted.

"So lahat ng offense namin, malalakas, natataas nila. So nakahanda rin sila, nakahanda sila," he added.

"Sa part naman namin, naghanda rin naman kami. So, unahan lang talaga kung sino gagana, kung ano 'yung plano, ano 'yung sistema. So unfortunately, mas gumana 'yung pinaghandaan nila."

Of Stalzer's subpar outing, Bocboc acknowledged that it was a frustrating afternoon for their import, as she saw several strong hits get dug up by the Chargers.

"'Yung mga atake niya na normally patay na, naita-taas pa. So, humahaba 'yung rally, and eventually mapapagod siya," Bocboc explained. "Tatlong beses babalik 'yung bola bago siya makakapalo."

"Eventually, mage-error, something like this. So, we just have to prepare more, better, in terms of our offense. Kasi siyempre, 'yung mga teams din, naga-aral, naga-adjust."

The defeat was costly for F2 Logistics, as they dropped to 3-3 in the conference to tie Choco Mucho and Cignal HD. The Cargo Movers will be in a must-win situation in their final two games: they take on Cignal HD on November 19 and Petro Gazz on November 22.

Bocboc could not say with certainty if Mau will be available for their next game. Nonetheless, he stressed that advancing to the semifinals remains the No. 1 priority for the Cargo Movers.

"Kahit sino man 'yung kalaban diyan, pare-pareho naman. Mahuhusay lahat ng mga teams eh. We cannot disregard anyone. So Cignal, then PetroGazz, we'll take it one game at a time," he said.