Team Secret during the Horizon Cup in Singapore last 2021.

MANILA -- End of an era.

More than a year after setting foot in the Philippines, global esports organization Team Secret announced it was letting go of its Pinoy League of Legends: Wild Rift roster.

The squad, which was at the forefront of putting the Pinoy Wild Rift scene on the map in the game's heyday, will be parting ways with Eleazar “Azar” Salle, Robert “Trebor” Mansilungan, Heri “Tatsurii” Garcia, Caster “Chewy” Dela Cruz, and James “Hamezz” Santos.

Team Secret was the first Philippine representative in the Wild Rift global stage when it launched Wild Rift: Horizon Cup in Singapore last 2021.

The tournament also marked their first time seeing each other, as pandemic restrictions kept tournaments across the globe remote.

Their debut, alongside Valorant's esports team, marked the European's organization's foray into the Philippine esports scene.

After the breakthrough performance in 2021, they failed to qualify for the first world championships, Icons, also held in Singapore.