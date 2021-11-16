The final minutes of Team Secret's Game 1 clash with Spanish squad Team Queso. The Filipino-based squad is at second place in the Group B stages of the inaugural League of Legends: Wild Rift Horizon Cup tourney held in Singapore. Screenshot courtesy: Team Secret

PH League of Legends: Wild Rift squad Team Secret is at a good place to end the first phase of the Horizon Cup on a high note, as it swept its last two opponents after three days of Group Stage action.

After three matches, Team Secret is at second place in Group B of the inaugural global Wild Rift tournament held in Singapore, just behind China squad Thundertalk Gaming with a 2-1 record.

The country's lone representative to the tournament fell in its opening match against Thundertalk Gaming in a tightly contested 2-1 matchup.

Team Secret put up a good fight against Thundertalk Gaming, taking Game 1. But the China-based squad was able to reverse-sweep, a Baron Nasher take putting the nail in the coffin for the Filipino squad.

After the disheartening loss, Team Secret went on to sweep its next matches against Argentinian squad eBRO Gaming and Spanish squad Team Queso.

Team Secret wasted no time and did a 2-0 thrashing on eBRO Gaming in its clash last Sunday, capping off the sweep with a Game 2 that saw it reap a 23-3 kill lead and ending the series within 15 minutes.

The Filipino squad banked on another dominant Game 2 to secure a sweep against Team Queso on Monday, ending Game 2 with a 20-8 kill lead.

Team Secret will face Japanese squad Sengoku Gaming next to cap off its group stage series Tuesday night.

The top three teams of each group will secure a playoff berth. The champions will take the lion's share of the US$500,000 (around P24,915,000) prize pool.

