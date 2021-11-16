Warriors host 1st Filipino Heritage Night of the season

Watch more on iWantTFC

In its first Filipino Heritage Night of the season, the Golden State Warriors took on the number two overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Fil-Am Jalen Green, and the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors defeated the Rockets 120-107, while Green had nine points with two assists.

This was the first time since the pandemic that the Warriors were able to bring in more fans to celebrate Filipino culture at the Chase Center. In compliance with the San Francisco Covid-19 mandate, all guests 12 years old and older had to show proof of vaccination. Those 11 years old and younger had to show a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to the event. Everyone was also required to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking.

"I think it's great to have this, to see each other again and reconnect with each other, especially with the community. We've all been stuck at home for such a long time. So we really appreciate the Warriors for hosting this event," Al Perez of the Filipino American Arts Exposition said.

As always, a Filipino Heritage Night-themed shirt was included in the special event ticket but the Filipino representation did not stop there. In a collaboration with Bayani Art, a special t-shirt was sold at the Warriors team store and online. The Warriors have partnered with Filipino-owned businesses in the Bay Area not just for Filipino Heritage Nights but all year round. Filipino-owned food companies like the Sarap Shop and Sugar & Spun also sell their products inside Chase Center.

"Dub Nation definitely extends beyond the walls of Chase Center and we've been blessed with so many Filipino fans in the Bay Area and around the world. It's fantastic, and we just want to provide opportunities to bring people together," Maria Serrano Valdehueza, Vice President of Ticketing at Golden State Warriors, said.

For the Warriors, one Filipino Heritage Night is not enough and they offer two every season. The next will be on January 27, 2022.