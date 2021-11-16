Kris Rosales last played for Rain or Shine in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors continue to bolster their roster ahead of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The team on Tuesday announced that it has signed free agent guard Kris Rosales to a one-year deal.

Rosales did not play in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, but suited up in 12 games for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the 2020 edition of the conference.

He averaged 5.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

This is the second roster move done by NLEX in as many days, after acquiring big man Marion Magat from Blackwater in exchange for Will McAloney and Mike Ayonayon.

Rosales is tipped to be an "insurance point guard" for NLEX as they continue to play without ace guard Kiefer Ravena, who is currently with the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League.

Rosales was selected in the second round of the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft by Barako Bull and has previously played for the TNT Tropang GIGA.

