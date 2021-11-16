National teams set to return to training in January



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) on Tuesday announced that it has approved the resumption of training of selected national teams, not earlier than January 10, 2022.

The national teams can make use of the following PSC facilities: the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, Philsports Complex in Pasig and Baguio Training Camp.

This resumption is dependent on provision of many considerations for safety before final implementation.

Moreover, the PSC is implementing a strict no vaccine, no entry policy in the resumption of the training.

The agency is now evaluating viable facilities which may be used in the training. The PSC is coordinating with Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) in Philsports, and the Pasig and Baguio city governments to ensure that all safety measures are taken for the protection of the national team members.

Repairs are also being done in dormitories that were damaged by rain.

The board has also provisionally approved the health-safety guidelines developed by the Philippine Sports Institute Medical Scientific and Athletic Services to be implemented in all training areas, with addition of and improvement on certain provisions. The guidelines are based on the PSC-Games and Amusements Board-Department of Health Joint Administrative Order No. 2020-0001.

The PSC has created a technical working group which is undertaking all the necessary preparations, including the finalization of sports which may be accommodated in said facilities.

The Philippines will compete in several international events in 2022, including the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in May and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September.

All concerned national sports associations will be directed to submit their own health-safety protocols for approval of the PSC medical unit.