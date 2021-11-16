Jarred Brooks believes he’s gotten into Lito Adiwang’s head just weeks before their long-awaited bout at the previously recorded ONE: NextGen III on November 26.

This is because Adiwang has responded to Brooks’ trash talk over the past few months, which is unusual for the naturally reserved Filipino. For the American, that’s already a big win.

“You usually don’t see Lito talking stuff, so it doesn’t really make sense why he would try to talk trash at this point. I think he may be a little bit nervous, he might be quivering a little bit,” Brooks said.

“Besides that, I don’t really care what he has to say or what his team has to say, I know his team is really good. I have the utmost respect for his team and they have a lot of great qualities and fighters, but at the end of the day, it’s my job to stamp it down and show him that I’m the best in the world.”

The smack talk has been building up since their original bout in April was postponed, with Adiwang getting irritated with Brooks’ comment about his mullet and how “The Monkey God” wanted to cut it off after their match.

Not wanting to take the issue further, Brooks apologized to Adiwang.

“One, Lito, I didn't know about your culture and how much the mullet has an influence in your culture. So, I’d like to apologize,” Brooks said.

“I wasn’t thinking about that, but at the same time, I thought it was a funny comment. It is kind of funny, so at the end of the day, I’m a comedian in this sport as well -- please don’t take that to heart.”

But while Brooks said sorry, the plan remains the same as he looks to make an example out of Adiwang in his debut.

“I do plan on beating you, Lito. I am not [Hexigetu]. I am not that guy,” Brooks said of Adiwang’s latest win against the Chinese athlete.

“You might have been able to withstand whatever he has, but that guy is a very timid, super timid guy. I am not. So, good luck with that my friend.”