Basketball: Kai Sotto sits out 36ers game vs Perth

Kai Sotto was not included in Tuesday's lineup for the NBL Blitz game between the Adelaide 36ers and the Perth Wildcats.

Sotto scored seven points to go with his five rebounds, and a block against the Cairns Taipans over the weekend.

Also listed out of the 10-man roster was Daniel Johnson, who led the 36ers with 33 points against Cairns.

Playing against Perth were Bairstow, Sunday Dech, Tad Dufelmeier, Nick Marshall, Dusty Hannahs, Isaac Gattorna, Mitch McCarron, Isaac Humpries, Mojave King, and Emmanuel Malou.

Adelaide beat Cairns in overtime, 91-87, during their preseason game at the MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania.

