Danny "The King" Kingad is one of four Team Lakay stars who will compete at ONE: Winter Warriors II. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Team Lakay is all set to close out 2021 in style.

ONE Championship has confirmed that four of the Baguio City-based mixed martial arts stable's top fighters will compete next month at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

The event will be recorded at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in early December, and be aired via tape delay on December 17.

Kevin "The Silencer" Belingon, Danny "The King" Kingad, Stephen "The Sniper" Loman, and Jhanlo Mark "The Machine" Sangiao will all see action inside the Circle against separate opponents.

Belingon, the former ONE bantamweight world champion, last fought in October 2020 when he was stopped by hard-hitting Brazilian John Lineker. Now ranked No. 2 in the bantamweight division, Belingon will be looking to get back on the winning track when he takes on South Korea's "Pretty Boy" Kwon Won Il.

Kingad, a former ONE flyweight world title challenger and current No. 2-ranked flyweight, hasn't seen action since January 2020 when he defeated Xie Wei by unanimous decision. Kingad will be going up against No. 4-ranked contender and former flyweight king Kairat Akhmetov of Kazakhstan.

Former regional champion Loman will be making his promotional debut. Loman joined ONE Championship earlier this year after a years-long stint with Middle Eastern promotion, BRAVE Combat Federation. "The Sniper" will go up against No. 3-ranked bantamweight Yusup Saadulaev.

Lastly, unbeaten prospect Sangiao, who is Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao's son, will do battle with Indonesia's Paul "The Great King" Lumihi.

"We are honored by the trust that ONE Championship has placed in Team Lakay. This is a huge opportunity for us to close the year on a positive note, and we are very proud to represent the Philippines on the biggest global stage of martial arts competition," the elder Sangiao said.

"Our warriors will be going up against a handful of very tough opponents, so it's not going to be easy. Rest assured that we are working double time in the gym to produce a favorable outcome. Through our hard work and dedication, we will triumph," he added.

Additional bouts at ONE: Winter Warriors II will be announced at a later date.

