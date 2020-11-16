PBA: Ending San Miguel's dynasty not Black's priority: 'I'm focused on Meralco'

Meralco head coach Norman Black. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- For Meralco coach Norman Black, ending San Miguel's record-breaking reign in the PBA Philippine Cup was the farthest thing on his mind during their quarterfinal series.

The Bolts needed to beat the Beermen twice in the 2020 All-Filipino Cup playoffs in order to advance to the semifinals of the conference for the first time, and they did just that: they claimed a 78-71 win on Friday to force a decider, then routed SMB, 90-68, on Sunday night.

It was another step in what has been "a real journey" for Black and the Bolts. Meralco has traditionally struggled in the All-Filipino Cup, as the lack of a legitimate big man kept them from competing with the likes of San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra. With Raymond Almazan in the fold, however, they have proven that they can hang with the toughest teams in the league.

This includes an SMB team that features big man Moala Tautuaa as their main offensive weapon.

"We got off to a slow start this conference, but we were able to pick it up as we got in better shape. I'm just happy for my players, I'm happy for the management, I'm happy for the company that we've finally got to the semifinals here in the PBA, in the All-Filipino Cup," said Black after Sunday's game.

Meralco's victory ensured that there will be a new champion in the All-Filipino Cup for the first time in five years. The Beermen had been the standard-bearer in the conference for five seasons, but injuries to key players and poor execution against the Bolts in the quarterfinals prevented them from extending their reign for another year.

Black, who played for San Miguel as an import and coached them for several years, stressed that for them, what was crucial was to book a slot to the semifinals.

Ending the Beermen's dynasty was simply a bonus.

"To be quite honest with you, I'm so focused on Meralco, on the company, in trying to reward them for all their patience, and sticking with us and supporting us. I'm not really thinking about San Miguel that much," he explained.

"I think all of you guys know that I probably had the best part of my career in San Miguel, as a player and as a coach. But at the same time, I moved on a long time ago," he added.

Black was a resident import for San Miguel in the 1980s before becoming their coach, leading the Beermen to a Grand Slam in 1989. Black left the team in 1996 and went on to coach Pop Cola, Sta. Lucia and TNT in the PBA, and Ateneo de Manila University in the UAAP.

He took over Meralco in 2014 and led them to breakthrough finals appearances in the Governors' Cup, but this is new territory for the Bolts.

"Obviously, beating them is great, it feels great. Not because they're San Miguel but because we have a chance to move on to the semifinals," said Black.

"Breaking their five-year championship streak, well, that says they're also great because they've won five straight championships. So we're just happy to be here, and it just happened to be the San Miguel team that we had to go through," he said.

As thrilled as they are to make the semifinals, the Bolts need to regroup quickly as they are in for a tough series. Meralco has set up a showdown with Barangay Ginebra, a team they have lost to three times in the finals of the Governors' Cup.

"The job is not finished," Black noted. "It's only the semifinals. Now we have to put our sights on the finals."

